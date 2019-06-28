A different kind of adventure at Cultus Lake Adventure Park

A family theme park might not jump to mind when you think of adventure, but Cultus Lake Adventure Park makes a strong case. It probably doesn’t involve danger or unknown risks—part of Merriam-Webster’s definition of adventure—but it certainly looks exciting.

There are actually two parks at Cultus, an adventure park and a water park right next to each other about 100 kilometers from downtown Vancouver.

The adventure park features 18 rides and attractions, ranging from a classic carousel to a runaway mine car rollercoaster and 150-foot-tall free fall tower.

The waterpark has 18 waterslides, including western Canada’s biggest waterslide and the Adventure River, which flows next to acres of grass and picnic area.

