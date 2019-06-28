Backdoor to Baker: From Bellingham to the summit in under 20 hours

Last year, on the longest day of the year, Bellingham residents Krissy Moehl and Jeremy Wolf ran from Bellingham Bay to the 10,781-foot summit of Mt. Baker on a roughly 70-mile route.

The pair spoke about the trip this week at Prime Sports Institute, at 1074 North State Street, in Bellingham.

On the run, they encountered a bear, had a dance party, hallucinated, dodged a bat and reached the icy summit in under 20 hours. Read Krissy’s account of the run here: patagonia.com/blog/2018/08/back-door-to-baker/

Prime has a pretty full calendar of talks and events, which can be viewed here as well as at the Mount Baker Experience calendar.