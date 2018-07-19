Baker to Bellingham Non-Motorized Recreation Plan meetings coming up

The Department of Natural Resources is holding two community meetings in Whatcom County this summer to discuss its draft Baker to Bellingham Non-motorized Recreation Plan.

At the meetings, DNR staff will review the planning process, the draft concept map and plan, and facilitate public discussion.

A draft of the plan isn’t yet available, but will be on July 27 at the DNR’s website dnr.wa.gov/non-project-actions

Maple Falls Community Open House:

Date: July 31, 2018

Time: 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: East Whatcom Regional Resource Center

8251 Kendall Rd., Maple Falls, WA

Bellingham Community Open House:

Date: August 1, 2018

Time: 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Port of Bellingham Cruise Terminal, Dome Room, 355 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA