Bellingham’s Bodacious Bike-Build Battle

The Hub Community Bike Shop is a Bellingham institution, and it’s moving from its Alley District home to make way for new development. To help with moving expenses, the shop’s five mechanics are competing in a build-off to create the most bodacious bike.

Five Hub mechanics have seven days to build bikes that will be raffled off during Hub Fest on Saturday, July 21, at The Hub, at 903 1/2 N. State St. in Bellingham. Raffle tickets are $10 each, and can be put toward your favorite of the bodacious builds.

Hub mechanics have been building creative, colorful and fun bikes for years. Check the video to learn more about what they have planned for the build-off. Learn more about Hub Fest here.