Connect with the outdoor community Saturday at the Recreation Northwest Expo

Recreation Northwest’s six annual expo is this Saturday, February 23, at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal in Fairhaven, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The expo is a great opportunity to meet people and learn about recreation businesses and nonprofits throughout the region.

More than 70 exhibitors are expected, including gear and apparel manufacturers, retailers, outfitters, stewardship organizations, race directors and more.

According to Recreation Northwest, attendees should expect to leave with a door prize, expanded outdoor knowledge and some new friends. The bigger door prizes include free entry to the Bellingham Bay Marathon or Mount Baker Bicycle Club’s Chuckanut Classic, $500 tuition credit for an American Alpine Institute course, a new ice ax from SMC Gear, a sports dress from Nuu-Muu or a fender from Ground Keeper Fenders.

The event is free, but bring cash for the food truck and Boundary Bay Brewery beer on site.

Learn more and find a full list of exhibitors here.