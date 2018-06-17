Explore orca habitat on orca month kayak tour of Bellingham Bay

June is Orca awareness month and to celebrate Moondance Sea Kayak Adventures and RE Sources for Sustainable Communities have teamed up to lead a tour of Bellingham Bay that will illustrate some of the challenges and threats to orca populations. The tour goes from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 25.

Tour leaders will show kayakers a perspective of Bellingham Bay that can’t be seen from land, visitingsites that illuminate Bellingham Bay’s history, contamination, cleanup and habitat improvement opportunities, and how that all plays a role in the health of the Salish Sea and its endangered orca population, according to a press release from RE Sources.

“The Bay has long suffered from a history of pollution and habitat destruction, which harms our orcas and the fish they rely on for food,” said Eleanor Hines, lead scientist at RE Sources in the news release. “This evening adventure will give folks a better sense of our bay’s history from a unique perspective — from Bellingham Bay itself — plus a chance to see cleanup sites firsthand, and what’s being done to remedy the past.”

The tour costs $50 per person including a tandem kayak rental or $35 if you bring your own kayak. No experience is necessary but participants must be physically fit to paddle and those younger than 18 must be with a parent or guardian.

Participants must register in advance by signing up online at http://bit.ly/orcamonthpaddle. Moondance Sea Kayak Adventures can be contacted for more information, at info@moondancekayak.com, or 360/738-7664.