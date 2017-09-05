Fall 2017 Gear Guide

By Pat Grubb

Therm-a-Rest Slacker Hammock House

Get off the cold ground in the back country with this integrated hammock, fly, bug shelter and suspender system. Weight 3 lbs., 3 oz. $199.95. Thermarest.com

Platypus DuoLock SoftBottle

Taste-free; BPA-, BPS-, and phthalate-free, Platypus’ advance on the original soft bottle is leakproof, easier to fill and to drink from with a carry handle that makes it easy to clip to a strap or loop. $11.95 – $15.95. Platy.com

Superfeet ME3D Insoles

A longtime leader of insole technology, Superfeet ups the competition with 3D mapping of feet and gait for a printed custom fit. Available at select retailers. $150. Superset.com/me3d

Helly Hansen Odin Veor Jacket

A breathable premium goose down jacket, the Veor is great for high output, stop and start activities for men and women. Wear by itself or with a shell. It has stretch panels for easy-wearing comfort. $350. hellyhansen.com

MSR Pocket Rocket 2

MSR kept everything that was great

about the original and upped its game. The PR2 is lighter, smaller. but it’s still the fast-boiling king of the backcountry. 2.6 oz. and 20 percent smaller. $44.95. MSRgear.com

Alpine Start Coffee

Boulder, Colorado-based Alpine Start takes the finest high altitude Arabica beans, employs a proprietary process to give you instant coffee like nothing else. Enjoy hot or cold. $8.99 for a box of 8. Alpinestartfoods.com