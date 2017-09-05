Home MBE Articles Adventure Fall 2017 Photo Gallery MBE ArticlesAdventureMBE Fall 2017 Fall 2017 Photo Gallery Aug 23, 2017 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter A young goat perches on a granite slab in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness / Jason Hummel photo. Nick Lyon reaches for sandstone at Clayton Beach / Matthew Tangeman photo. Sunset over the North Cascades / Jason Hummel photo. Tyler Earnheart races down Double Black Diamond during the Chuckanut Enduro race / Eric Mickelson photo. Geoff Gulevich chases KC Deane through the forests of Nozawa Onsen, Japan / Grant Gunderson photo. Fall color at Yellow Aster Butte / Beau Gaughran photo. Jonathan Maunsell rides toward the sea in Lofoten, Norway / Grant Gunderson photo. Mike Traslin skating past a wall of snow at Artist Point / Andy Traslin photo. A hiker passes by a bog on Vancouver Island / Jason Hummel photo. Roadtrip campsite outside Whistler / Anne Cleary photo. Tent time in the North Cascades / Gabe Rogel photo. Chris Tretwold, Aaron Fitts, and Hilary Neevel make the climb up to Horsehead Pass on the Angel’s Staircase loop in the Methow Valley / Eric Mickelson photo. Aaron Fitts out for a night ride on Galbraith Mountain / Eric Mickelson photo. Eli Selch goes big in Whatcom County / Paul Kelly photo. Nick Lyon sport climbing in the Skagit Valley / Matthew Tangeman photo. Isolation Lake in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness / Andy Porter photo. Skipping stones on Orcas Island / Beau Gaughran photo. A rare surf break at Squalicum Beach in Bellingham / Anne Cleary photo. Morning on the Nooksack River / Evan Skoczenski photo. A hiker walks along the toe of Mt. Baker’s Coleman Glacier / Anne Cleary photo. Kirsten Mathers climbing North Twin Sister at five and a half months pregnant after motorcycling to the trailhead / Audra Lee Mercille photo.