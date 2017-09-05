Fall 2017 Photo Gallery

Fall 2017 Photo Gallery

A young goat perches on a granite slab in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness / Jason Hummel photo.
Nick Lyon reaches for sandstone at Clayton Beach / Matthew Tangeman photo.
Sunset over the North Cascades / Jason Hummel photo.
Tyler Earnheart races down Double Black Diamond during the Chuckanut Enduro race / Eric Mickelson photo.
Geoff Gulevich chases KC Deane through the forests of Nozawa Onsen, Japan / Grant Gunderson photo.
Fall color at Yellow Aster Butte / Beau Gaughran photo.
Jonathan Maunsell rides toward the sea in Lofoten, Norway / Grant Gunderson photo.
Mike Traslin skating past a wall of snow at Artist Point / Andy Traslin photo.
A hiker passes by a bog on Vancouver Island / Jason Hummel photo.
Roadtrip campsite outside Whistler / Anne Cleary photo.
Tent time in the North Cascades / Gabe Rogel photo.
Chris Tretwold, Aaron Fitts, and Hilary Neevel make the climb up to Horsehead Pass on the Angel’s Staircase loop in the Methow Valley / Eric Mickelson photo.
Aaron Fitts out for a night ride on Galbraith Mountain / Eric Mickelson photo.
Eli Selch goes big in Whatcom County / Paul Kelly photo.
Nick Lyon sport climbing in the Skagit Valley / Matthew Tangeman photo.
Isolation Lake in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness / Andy Porter photo.
Skipping stones on Orcas Island / Beau Gaughran photo.
A rare surf break at Squalicum Beach in Bellingham / Anne Cleary photo.
Morning on the Nooksack River / Evan Skoczenski photo.
A hiker walks along the toe of Mt. Baker’s Coleman Glacier / Anne Cleary photo.
Kirsten Mathers climbing North Twin Sister at five and a half months pregnant after motorcycling to the trailhead / Audra Lee Mercille photo.

