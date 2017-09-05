Galbraith Mountain changes hands but stays open for play

The bulk of Bellingham’s mountain bike mecca sold early this summer, but its new owners have been working on the mountain since 2010.

Polygon Financial sold 2,240 acres on Galbraith to Galbraith Tree Farm LLC, a company founded by Rob Janicki of Janicki Logging and Construction, which has managed Galbraith since 2010. Polygon, which sold the land for $8 million, still owns 500 acres on the mountain.

What does the sale mean for mountain bikers and others who play in the forest on Galbraith Mountain? So far, not much. The company said it intends to continue sustainably harvesting about 50 acres per year, depending on market conditions, and it will also continue to allow

recreation.

“One of the motivating factors behind the purchase of the tree farm at Galbraith Mountain was our desire to provide continued access to the 45-plus miles of trails that are used year-round by tens of thousands of bikers, hikers and runners,” said Galbraith Tree Farm spokesperson Kiersten Sahlberg in a press release.

The Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition – steward of the mountain bike trails on the tree farm – has a good relationship with the company, WMBC director Eric Brown said. The two entities have worked together for years to allow recreation around logging operations.

