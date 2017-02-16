Green Stop opens in Maple Falls

On the long drive down the Mt. Baker Highway, there are many worthy stops along the way.

If you’re coming from Bellingham on a powder day, you might stop to pick up friends (or the occasional hitchhiker) at the end of Britton Road. You might stop for gas in Deming or at the ‘Fuelly in Maple Falls, where you might also get a Heliotrope Sub. For some, the Wake ‘N Bakery in Glacier is a must for a caffeinated beverage and a pastry.

Marijuana enthusiasts now have their own stop along SR 542. Green Stop, across the highway from the Maple Falls Café, is now open for business. Green Stop is the only recreational marijuana retailer in the Mt. Baker foothills, and at the moment its prices are exceptionally low.

“We have the lowest prices in the state right now,” said employee Morgan Harlan. “We’re selling both flowers at $20 per gram, and we have vapor pens with hash oil for $65.”

So far in Washington, demand for recreational marijuana has outpaced supply. While many recreational retailers statewide have struggled to keep product on the shelves, Harlan said he doesn’t foresee that problem at Green Stop.

“Keeping product on the shelf hasn’t been a problem at all. We got our license July 9, but we waited to open until we were sure we had reliable suppliers to make sure we can get product that is reasonably priced and consistent for our consumers,” Harlan said.

Business has been good at Green Stop since the store opened September 15.

“We opened at high noon on Monday, and business has been extremely steady ever since,” Harlan said. “We’re doing great.”

So far, Harlan said the most popular product has been their White Widow strain, an Indica/Sativa hybrid with a powerful burst of euphoria and energy.

“It’s great for conversation and creativity,” Harlan said.

Long known as one of the best recreational destinations in the state, Mt. Baker Highway can add marijuana to its list of draws. Just remember: marijuana is illegal for those under 21, illegal to smoke anywhere except on private property, and is definitely illegal to take over the border.

Green Stop is located at 7466 Mt. Baker Highway in Maple Falls. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday. The store phone number is (360)746-8734.