Spring 2017 photo gallery

The arrival of spring in the Pacific Northwest brings longer days, shirt sleeves, and the return of the afterwork ride. Treelines Northwest founder Adam McCoy races towards the setting sun after a quick after work build/ride session just outside Bellingham. Brad Andrew photo. Beau Gaughran belly flops into Elfin Lakes, B.C. Natalie Lord and Beau Gaughran photo. Laura Jackson takes a selfie with Willow at Blanchard Mountain. Anne Cleary photo. Adam McCoy near the southern end of Whatcom County. Brad Andrew photo. A full-body sunburn in process at Mt. Baker. Anne Cleary photo. The late Adam Roberts drops into a North Cascades couloir. Jason Hummel photo. Koji Kuromiya-Parker drops into a line above Spada Lake with Buster on his heels. Tyler Mitchell photo. A paddler crosses Baker Lake toward Mt. Shuksan. Eric Mickelson photo. Brothers Bennett and Mitchell Burke tubing near Maple Falls. Tyler Mitchell photo. Casey Sires slides down a waterfall deep in Olympic National Forest. Jefferson Morriss photo. Jadyn Welch chases Becca Margulies down Das Auto Bahn at Galbraith Mountain. Brian Chapel photo. James McSkimming on Heliotrope Ridge. Jason Hummel photo. Passing through old growth at Stimpson Family Nature Reserve. Beau Gaughran photo. Soaking up the golden hour on Skyline Divide. Andy Porter photo. Matt Wainhouse takes flight toward a step-up at Mt. Baker Ski Area. Brad Andrew photo.