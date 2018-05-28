Home Culture Summer 2018 NCNP gallery CultureCurrent issue: Fall 2016Featured storiesMBE ArticlesHikingMBE Summer 2018Uncategorized Summer 2018 NCNP gallery May 24, 2018 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Aurielle Eyer and Michael LaMartin hiking to Winchester Mountain Lookout. Gabe Rogel photo. A family hike in the North Cascades / Jason Griffith photo. Copper Ridge Lookout in the north unit of North Cascades National Park / Audra Lee Mercille photo. Tim Black and Ashton Richie downclimbing from Mt. Redoubt / Jason Hummel photo. Black bear / Andy Porter photo. A curious mountain goat at Sahale Camp / Andy Porter photo. Salmon in the headwaters of the Chilliwack River / Andy Porter photo. A hiker at Park Creek Pass / Andy Porter photo. Waterfall near Cascade Pass / Matthew Tangeman photo. An icy lake that’s not on your map / Jason Griffith photo. Chris Chapin descends from Mt. Rahm on a six-day trip through the Chilliwack peaks / Radka Chapin photo. A glacier near Eldorado Peak / Jason Griffith photo. Skiing down the Boston Glacier on Forbidden Peak toward Buckner Mountain / David Summers photo. Ross Lake from Desolation Peak / Lauren Howland photo. From from top: Adam Roberts atop Bacon Peak / Jason Hummel photo. Camp on a climb of Teebone Ridge on the western border of the national park / Jason Griffith photo.