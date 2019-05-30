Home MBE Articles Adventure Summer 2019 photo gallery MBE ArticlesAdventureFeatured storiesMBE Summer 2019 Summer 2019 photo gallery May 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Michael Darling post surf on Vancouver Island, heading home through wildfire smoke. Photo by Marcus Paladino. Two trail runners descend toward Snoqualmie Pass via the Kendall Katwalk after a long day in the central Cascades / Nick Danielson photo. Justin Bartolini kicking up dust through the North Cascades / Carson Artac photo. Hikers in Glacier Peak Wilderness / Jason Hummel photo. High above Howe Sound, Darrin and Dave make their way down a hidden gem outside of Squamish / Skye Schillhammer photo. Moon over the North Cascades / Jason Hummel photo Josh Larsen and Japhy Carpenter-Dorworth paddle Boulder Drop on the Skykomish River / Beau Gaughran photo. Scrambling above Cyclone Lake, Alex Franke chooses his route along the slabs to Snowking Mountain / Nick Danielson photo. Sarah Burley strolls along the climber’s trail leading to Kaleetan Peak in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness on an early July morning / Nick Danielson photo. Will Hutchinson finessing his way up the finger crack, “Yorkshire Gripper” in Squamish, B.C. / Drew Hurter photo. Morning light on Steinbok Peak captured on the final rappel after rappelling through the night / Matthew Tangeman photo. Glacier Peak with a smoky haze in the valley / Aubrey Laurence photo. North Bennett finds a place to rest on the way up North Twin Sister with Mt. Baker looming in the distance / Evan Skoczenski photo. Andy Jones slowing things down as he nose rides his longboard at a Vancouver Island beach break / Marcus Paladino photo. Marie Kochman crosses one of the many water hazards on the way down from Heliotrope Ridge / Evan Skoczenski photo. Sunset in Glacier Peak Wilderness / Jason Hummel photo. Britney White ripping through a trail in Whatcom County / Carson Artac photo. Descending a headland to a deserted beach on the Washington coast / Audra Lee Mercille photo. Malcolm Daly makes a pit stop on Kennedy Lake to cool off from the summer heat / Marcus Paladino photo.