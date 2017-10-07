Video of the Week: Cascadia Dreams

The Jansen Art Center in Lynden is hosting a multimedia presentation showcasing local landscapes called Cascadia Dreams on Saturday, October 7.

The presentation includes video, still and time-lapse photography of local mountains, rivers, beaches and the Salish Sea. The presentation combines a slide show with a live performance by Native American flutist Gary Stroutsos.

Cascadia Dreams creator John D’Onofrio, calls it “a passionate meditation on the sacred landscapes of Cascadia.” The presentation stats at 7:30 p.m.

More information and tickets here: https://www.jansenartcenter.org/events/cascadia-dreams/