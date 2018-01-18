Video of the Week: Lineage

Video of the Week: Lineage

0
SHARE

Last season, Ingrid Backstrom attempted to ski 25 of the best lift-accessed lines in North America on a non-stop family ski road trip with a 10-month old baby.

Powder Magazine just released the full film on the adventure here: Skiing the Top 25 Runs in North America–With a New Baby

And for the full story written by Ingrid, which details the meltdowns and the challenges of pursuing a passion as a parent, go here: On Being a Mother–and a Skier, too

The film premiered in Bellingham on Wednesday, January 17 at Kushan’s Kentucky St. location.

People and beer everywhere. Check out the screen’s background.
Ingrid Backstroke participated in a Q&A session after the film premiere.
Ingrid Backstrom, baby Betty, and husband Jim Delzer

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR