The first ever Mt. Baker Ultra Marathon went off last weekend, and nearly every racer made it from the town of Concrete to the top of Sherman Peak and back. Race director Dan Probst has been working on the race for years with the ultimate goal of building trails from Bellingham to the true summit and holding a race that would draw runners from around the world.

