Video of the Week: Return to Mount Kennedy

In 1965, U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy, along with Jim Whittaker and six others, made the first ascent of the tallest unclimbed peak in North America. It was a memorial ascent in honor of Kennedy’s brother, president John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated two years previous.

Fifty years later, the sons of Robert Kennedy and Jim Whittaker – Bobby Whittaker, Leif Whittaker (a Bellingham-based mountaineer and Mount Baker Experience contributor) and Chris Kennedy – returned to the Yukon to climb the peak. A film about the experience premiered this spring. Follow the film’s Facebook page or check the website for future screenings.