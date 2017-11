Video of the Week: Something in the Snow

Something In The Snow from Mattias Evangelista on Vimeo.

“Something in the Snow,” won of the Peoples Choice Award at the 2017 Mt. Baker Film Fest.

Featuring Micah Evangelista, Jamie Baril, Will Hutchinson, Sophia Rouches, Hank Kennedy, Brandon Breitenstein, Mike Boyd and Kevin Curran. Edited by Micah Evangelista, filmed by Mattias Evangelista, Dylan Hallett, Kyle P.