Whatcom Land Trust purchases 1,400 acres in the South Fork Nooksack watershed

Whatcom Land Trust just announced that it purchased 1,400 acres of riparian forest and uplands around Skookum Creek, a major tributary of the South Fork Nooksack, from Weyerhauser.

The $4 million purchase will permanently protect land, improve salmon habitat, watershed health, landscape connectivity and recreation opportunities in Whatcom County.

The nonprofit land trust is holding a public celebration for the Skookum Creek Conservation Corridor from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 28 at Boundary Bay Brewery in Bellingham.

