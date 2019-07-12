Wild & Scenic adventure films coming to the Bellingham July 19

Cascadia International Women’s Film Festival is hosting an hour of films from the Wild & Scenic Film Festival at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, on the Fairhaven Village Green in Bellingham.

The evening starts at 8 p.m. with live music and activities, and films start at 9 p.m., or as soon as it’s dark enough, according to a press release about the event.

The show includes six outdoor adventure-sports films, all directed by women. Here’s more info on the films, from the press release:

—Southwest tribes come together to run in protest of federal action to open up sacred land to drilling. Directed by Anna Callaghan, Marie Sullivan, Forest Woodward. Super Stoked Surf Mamas —A group of moms-to-be decide to surf together through their pregnancy providing support and encouragement to one another and defying those who tell them they need to stop. With precaution and modifications, the women learn that they can continue the sport they love and the joy of being in the water almost right up to their due date. Set in Santa Cruz. Directed by Elizabeth Pepin Silva.

The event is sponsored and hosted by CASCADIA International Women’s Film Festival, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and showcasing the work of women filmmakers from all over the world. Admission is free and donations but appreciated.

Learn more at Cascadiafilmfest.org