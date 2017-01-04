Winter 2017 photo gallery

Winter 2017 photo gallery

0
SHARE
Grant Gunderson photo
Chris Rubens flies through the trees on a deep day at Mt. Baker a few years ago / Grant Gunderson photo.

 

Audra Mercille photo
Hikers on Sahale Arm at sunset / Audra Mercille photo.

 

Audra Mercille photo
Steel wool sparks on a winter night / Audra Mercille photo.

 

Jason Hummel photo
Dave Page downclimbing into a couloir in the North Cascades / Jason Hummel photo.

 

Paul Kelly photo
Matt Hoffmeyer enjoying the view from a ridge in the Chuckanuts / Paul Kelly photo.

 

Jason Hummel photo
Adventure vehicles at Copper Mountain in Colorado / Jason Hummel photo.

 

Jason Hummel photo
Kyle Miller scores some lemonade after split boarding from Snoqualmie Pass to Stevens Pass / Jason Hummel photo.

 

Jason Hummel photo
Got pow? Looking for it somewhere in the west / Jason Hummel photo.
Darcy Bacha photo
Blair Habenicht dropping in near Revelstoke / Darcy Bacha photo.
A skier traverses a ridge near Table Mountain / Jason Hummel photo.
A skier traverses a ridge near Table Mountain / Jason Hummel photo.
Jason Hummel photo
Adam Roberts touring in the Mt. Baker backcountry / Jason Hummel photo.
Brad Andrew photo
Chris Bowlin takes flight at the top of Highway 542 / Brad Andrew photo.

 

Jason Hummel photo
Adam Roberts launching a massive cornice near Table Mountain / Jason Hummel photo.
Justin Kious photo
Byron Bagel rides a backcountry wave in the North Cascades / Justin Kious photo.

 

Grant Gunderson photo
Adam Ü in the trees at Revelstoke / Grant Gunderson photo.

 

Audra Mercille photo
Ryan Brooks about to drop in on Hemispheres at Mt. Baker Ski Area / Audra Mercille photo.
Justin Kious photo
Byron Bagwell floating through pillows in the North Cascades / Justin Kious photo.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR