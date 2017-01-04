Home MBE Articles Adventure Winter 2017 photo gallery MBE ArticlesAdventureCampingClimbingCultureEnvironmentFeatured storiesHikingMBE Winter 2017Mountain BikingMountaineeringPeoplePhotographySkiingSnowboarding Winter 2017 photo gallery Nov 18, 2016 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Chris Rubens flies through the trees on a deep day at Mt. Baker a few years ago / Grant Gunderson photo. Hikers on Sahale Arm at sunset / Audra Mercille photo. Steel wool sparks on a winter night / Audra Mercille photo. Dave Page downclimbing into a couloir in the North Cascades / Jason Hummel photo. Matt Hoffmeyer enjoying the view from a ridge in the Chuckanuts / Paul Kelly photo. Adventure vehicles at Copper Mountain in Colorado / Jason Hummel photo. Kyle Miller scores some lemonade after split boarding from Snoqualmie Pass to Stevens Pass / Jason Hummel photo. Got pow? Looking for it somewhere in the west / Jason Hummel photo. Blair Habenicht dropping in near Revelstoke / Darcy Bacha photo. A skier traverses a ridge near Table Mountain / Jason Hummel photo. Adam Roberts touring in the Mt. Baker backcountry / Jason Hummel photo. Chris Bowlin takes flight at the top of Highway 542 / Brad Andrew photo. Adam Roberts launching a massive cornice near Table Mountain / Jason Hummel photo. Byron Bagel rides a backcountry wave in the North Cascades / Justin Kious photo. Adam Ü in the trees at Revelstoke / Grant Gunderson photo. Ryan Brooks about to drop in on Hemispheres at Mt. Baker Ski Area / Audra Mercille photo. Byron Bagwell floating through pillows in the North Cascades / Justin Kious photo.