2021 NWAC benefit

What a great event to support Northwest Avalanche Center last night at Twin Sisters Brewing Company. Thanks for coming out, buying raffle tickets, and to all the wonderful businesses, organizations and individuals who donated fantastic prizes. Bring on the snow!
Transition Bike
Seattle Manufacturing Corp.
Heliotrope Hotel
Leif Whittaker
David Mauro
Gary, raffle master extraordinaire! Also some outstanding Mount Baker Experience magazine covers by Grant Gunderson and Jason Hummel.
Brothers who play together stay together!
Cheers to NWAC and American Alpine Institute!