35th Legendary Banked Slalom results

Banked slalom returns to Mt. Baker Ski Area in 2023

Story and photos by Ian Haupt

Mt. Baker Ski Area’s Legendary Banked Slalom returned for its 35th year this past weekend.

Over 400 snowboarders raced down the course — built in the ski area’s natural halfpipe off of Chair 5 — Friday and Saturday in attempt to qualify for the finals on Sunday. Racers were cheered on by crowds at the start gate and along the course. Fog on Saturday made for poor visibility. Constant course maintenance was needed as racers often overshot turns, destroying banks and prompting “oohs” and “ahhs” from spectators. Plenty of racers found their groove, which made for nail-biting racing in multiple categories on Sunday.

Find the winners and top ten from each category below. For full results, visit bit.ly/3RAvegy.

