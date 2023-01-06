50th anniversary Ski to Sea registration is now open

As of the New Year, registration for Whatcom County’s renowned Ski to Sea is open. This year the event will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a goal of having all 50 states represented by a full team or team member.

So far, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Montana, Idaho, New Jersey, Alaska and the District of Columbia are represented, according to a January 5 press release.

Since 2011 when Whatcom Events took over hosting the race from the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, the race has had a participant from 41 of the 50 states. Whatcom Events will use its database as a jumping off point to contact racers from out-of-state in attempt to fulfill its goal. The unrepresented states include Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nebraska, Rhode Island, South Dakota and West Virgina.

Ski to Sea is a 94-mile, seven-leg relay race from Mt. Baker to Bellingham Bay on Memorial Day weekend. Teams consist of three to eight racers competing over seven different sports: cross-country ski, downhill ski/snowboard, running, road bike, canoe (two paddlers), cyclocross bike and sea kayak.

The team price is currently $664, a $64 increase due to inflation and increasing service costs. It increases to $714 March 1. Free team entries are being offered to teams that fulfill the out-of-state representation goal.

For more information and to register, visit skitosea.com.