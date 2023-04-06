Bellingham Bike Swap scheduled for May 7 at Boundary Bay Brewery

Local nonprofit Shifting Gears is putting on its annual Bellingham Bike Swap at Boundary Bay Brewery’s alley and beer garden Sunday, May 7.

The Bellingham Bike Swap offers community members an opportunity to purchase used bikes and gear at a lower cost than sale price, making the joys and benefits of biking a little more affordable, according to an April 4 press release.

“The Bellingham Bike Swap is a space for community members to sell, shop, and simply share in the greatness of the Bellingham outdoor community,” the release says.

Shifting Gears is a women-led, women-directed nonprofit in Bellingham, WA, creating welcoming recreation opportunities that encourage confidence, wellness, growth and joy for all women. It started putting on the bike swap in 2018, and, according to the release, 25 percent of each sale will assist with the funding the nonprofits biking and hiking programs.

Boundary Bay Brewery is at located 1107 Railroad Avenue in Bellingham.

The swap is open 1-5 p.m. May 7 for community members looking for deals. Individuals looking to sell gear can drop off items 7-10 a.m. Sunday, and sellers can pick up their checks and unsold gear 6-8 p.m.

For more information, visit letsshiftgears.com.