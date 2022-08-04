Black bear killed after attacking trail runner near north Lake Whatcom

A black bear attacked a man jogging on a trail north of Lake Whatcom August 3. According to a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) press release, the jogger sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the bear was killed later that evening.

WDFW received a report around 8:30 a.m. August 3 of a human-black bear incident that occurred on a trail in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom. According to WDFW, the man involved sustained multiple injuries to his hands and feet. He was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and released later that afternoon.

“We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter,” said Jennifer Maurstad, WDFW Police North Puget Sound captain. “He did everything right during the incident and we wish him a speedy recovery. Wild animal encounters are unpredictable but, in most cases, they wish to avoid conflict as much as we do.”

WDFW officers “lethally removed” an adult black bear in the evening of August 3 near where the incident occurred, according to the August 4 press release. Officers used a Karelian bear dog to locate the bear.

According to a local trail running Facebook page, the man escaped by punching the bear in the face until it left. The bear had a cub and came out of the bushes after the man, the post said.

The only fatal black bear attack recorded in Washington state was in 1974, the release said. State authorities have recorded 18 encounters that resulted in human injuries since 1970. The last was in 2015.

In general bears avoid people, but they’re naturally curious animals. If a bear walks toward you, WDFW officials recommend identifying yourself as a human by standing up, waving your hands above your head and talking in a low voice. Back away, avoid, direct eye contact, and don’t run from a bear.

WDFW recommends making noise and leashing pets while hiking. Be aware of your surroundings as to not accidentally startle a bear. While recreating, WDFW recommends carrying bear spray that is readily accessible and knowing how to use it. More information on how to use bear spray is available on WDFW’s blog.