CASCADIA film fest to take place online May 14-17

The CASCADIA International Women’s Film Festival will present its 2020 festival online this year from Thursday, May 14 through Sunday, May 17. The festival had originally been scheduled to take place in Bellingham in mid-April, but had to be “re-envisioned” due to physical distancing recommendations, said executive director Cheryl Crooks.

The new, online format has the potential to bring even greater exposure to the festival and its films and filmmakers, said a May 1 press release from the festival, which debuted in 2017. The festival showcases films produced by women, who are underrepresented in the film industry, and includes panel discussions, script readings with directors and actors and other events.

The festival will show 30 of the original 36 official 2020 film selections in this year’s line-up. All the films are directed by women, making this festival one of only five currently in the U.S. to feature only films directed by women. This year’s films include features, short films, animated films, documentaries and narrative films. Films by students, emerging directors and indigenous women will also be presented.

Festival passes are on sale now for $19.95 and can be purchased through the festival’s website, cascadiafilmfest.org. Students with a university email address can receive a discounted pass price of $4.95. Purchasers of passes will receive an email with a link and password that will provide access to the festival.

Passes will allow purchasers the ability to access all of the festival’s films, recorded discussions, panel interviews and live Q&A’s during the four-day festival period anytime from anywhere.

Your pass will support CASCADIA and its filmmakers through this difficult period and will allow you to see the stories some women are telling, said Crooks.