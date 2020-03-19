Coronavirus resources for local outdoor recreation

The new coronavirus outbreak and the response to slow its transmission has affected virtually every facet of life in the Pacific Northwest and throughout the world. To cope with anxiety and relieve stress, many people find going outside more important than ever. While we don’t know much about the new coronavirus and how it spreads, experts say that it is still safe to go outside as long as you maintain social distancing measures.

Learn more about that, with some tips from a local epidemiologist, here: It’s safe to walk or bike outside, with some precautions.

Mt. Baker Ski Area closed temporarily



Ski season in the northern hemisphere came to an abrupt end in mid-March, as ski resorts around the world closed. The Mt. Baker Ski Area closed temporarily for seven to 10 days, it announced on March 16. The closure will allow volunteer first responder and medical staff to be where they’re more necessary.

Learn more here: Baker takes a 7-10 day pause.

And find updates on Mt. Baker Ski Area’s status at it’s website, mtbaker.us

Other Mt. Baker Highway news

With a week of beautiful weather, the Northwest Avalanche Center is still forecasting daily and the Washington State Department of Transportation is still maintaining the Mt. Baker Highway.

“WSDOT crews will continue to plow and treat SR 542/Mount Baker Highway as usual. People who are using this stretch of road need to remember it is a mountain highway and despite what the calendar says, winter conditions can exist,” said WSDOT spokersperson Andrea Petrich.

Food and lodging



Eat

Mt. Baker Highway staples like Crossroads Grocery, Maple Fuels and the Welcome Grocery Store are still open for necessities along the way, with Maple Fuels and the Welcome Grocery Store taking online food orders.

Graham’s Historical Restaurant is also doing take-out orders. Find out the latest at its Facebook page.For more ideas for takeout or food pick-up around the area, check in with these businesses.

Sleep

Several vacation rental companies on the Mt. Baker Highway are open, including Blue T Lodge, The Knotty Lodge, Luxury Getaways and Serene Mountain Escapes.

Grab a free Mt. Baker Map

Find our map to explore trails, viewpoints, forest roads and more at Crossroads Grocery, Maple Fuels or the Welcome Store.

Play close to home

If you need to get away, consider going on an outdoor adventure locally. Some of the country’s most popular outdoor recreation destinations are rural and remote, with limited health care resources. And be extra conservative in the outdoors – this is a pretty bad time for an emergency room visit, to put it mildly.

If something not on this list has been helpful for you, let us know: editor@mountbakerexperience.com