Earth Day 2020 gallery from the archives

Apr 22, 2020

A creek in the North Fork Nooksack Valley. Rylan Schoen photo, fall 2015. Homathko River Valley, B.C. Matthew Tangeman photo, fall 2019. Liberty Bell after a fall snowstorm. Alan Majchrowicz photo, fall 2019. Goats in the Enchantments. Andy Porter photo, fall 2015. A winter sky above Mt. Baker. Justin Kious photo, winter 2013. Wildflowers above the Nooksack Valley. Unknown photographer, spring 2008. Winchester Lookout. David Inscho photo, fall 2010. Seracing on the Coleman Glacier. Cak Kamak photo, summer 2010. Pacific Northwest rainforest. Photo by Dylan Hallett, spring 2014. The moon over Dana Glacier. Jason Hummel photo, summer 2017. Spawning pink salmon. Unknown photographer, circa 2006. An elk beneath Mt. Colin, north of Jasper, Alberta. Evan Skoczenski photo, spring 2019.