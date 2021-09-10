Home Culture Fall 2021 photo gallery CultureMBE Fall 2021MBE ArticlesOther AdventuresPhotographyPhotosSkiingUncategorized Fall 2021 photo gallery Sep 10, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Sophia Rouches biking the Cut Throat trail in Mazama, Washington during peak fall color.Grant Gunderson photo So talented, but so modest. Andy ‘Disco’ Jones doesn’t want/need any credit or hype, and just lets his surfing do the talking. Marcus Paladino photo Patrick Kao tries to stay dry on a 20 percent chance of rain day in the northwest Pasayten Wilderness. Matthew Tangeman photo Gus Landefeld on the V0 circuit at the Nesakwatch Spires, BC. Matthew Tangeman photo Olivine admires Mt. Rainier from bed. Audra Lee Mercile photo KC Deane and Darren Berrecloth racing to the trails in an old Mustang, McCall, Idaho. Grant Gunderson photo The chair 8 ski patrol with Mt. Shuksan looming behind during a cold sunrise at Mt. Baker Ski Area. Evan Skoczenski photo Keeping warm at Winchester Mountain Lookout under a partly cloudy night sky. Andy Porter photo There’s a fine line between getting warmed up, but not wearing yourself out. Here Pete Devries definitely is keeping warm while waiting for the wind to switch and improve the conditions at this fickle surf spot on Vancouver Island. Marcus Paladino photo Three backpackers descend to North Lake amidst the slippery rocks. Jefferson Morriss photo Evan Skoczenski heads out for an early season ski tour up to Artist Point at sunset to take in the views of Mt. Baker and the surrounding area. Evan Skoczenski photo High country camp. Matthew Tangeman photo Amy Arnts takes a nap with Mt. Shuksan in the background while atop Goat Mountain on a bright summer day. Evan Skoczenski photo Jason Loeb hangs it up on Galbraith Mountain. Kevin Menard photo Scott Laughland and KC Deane mountain biking through the scenic rice paddies of Tokamachi, Japan. Grant Gunderson photo KC Deane relaxing post ride at the Burgdorf hot springs near McCall, Idaho. Grant Gunderson photo Paddleboarding at Diablo Lake. Audra Lee Mercile photo October turns don’t earn themselves! A mixed bag of conditions en route to the Coleman Glacier. Matthew Tangeman photo A lit up tent on Upper Watson Lake at dusk during a break in the rain. Jefferson Morriss photo x