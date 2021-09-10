Home Culture Fall 2021 photo gallery

Sophia Rouches biking the Cut Throat trail in Mazama, Washington during peak fall color.
Grant Gunderson photo
So talented, but so modest. Andy ‘Disco’ Jones doesn’t want/need any credit or hype, and just lets his surfing do the talking. Marcus Paladino photo
Patrick Kao tries to stay dry on a 20 percent chance of rain day in the northwest Pasayten Wilderness. Matthew Tangeman photo
Gus Landefeld on the V0 circuit at the Nesakwatch Spires, BC. Matthew Tangeman photo
Olivine admires Mt. Rainier from bed. Audra Lee Mercile photo
KC Deane and Darren Berrecloth racing to the trails in an old Mustang, McCall, Idaho. Grant Gunderson photo
The chair 8 ski patrol with Mt. Shuksan looming behind during a cold sunrise at Mt. Baker Ski Area. Evan Skoczenski photo
Keeping warm at Winchester Mountain Lookout under a partly cloudy night sky. Andy Porter photo
There’s a fine line between getting warmed up, but not wearing yourself out. Here Pete Devries definitely is keeping warm while waiting for the wind to switch and improve the conditions at this fickle surf spot on Vancouver Island. Marcus Paladino photo
Three backpackers descend to North Lake amidst the slippery rocks. Jefferson Morriss photo
Evan Skoczenski heads out for an early season ski tour up to Artist Point at sunset to take in the views of Mt. Baker and the surrounding area. Evan Skoczenski photo
High country camp. Matthew Tangeman photo
Amy Arnts takes a nap with Mt. Shuksan in the background while atop Goat Mountain on a bright summer day. Evan Skoczenski photo
Jason Loeb hangs it up on Galbraith Mountain. Kevin Menard photo
Scott Laughland and KC Deane mountain biking through the scenic rice paddies of Tokamachi, Japan. Grant Gunderson photo
KC Deane relaxing post ride at the Burgdorf hot springs near McCall, Idaho. Grant Gunderson photo
Paddleboarding at Diablo Lake. Audra Lee Mercile photo
October turns don’t earn themselves! A mixed bag of conditions en route to the Coleman Glacier. Matthew Tangeman photo
A lit up tent on Upper Watson Lake at dusk during a break in the rain. Jefferson Morriss photo    x

