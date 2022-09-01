Home Culture Fall 2022 photo gallery CultureFeatured storiesMBE Fall 2022MBE ArticlesPeoplePhotographyUncategorized Fall 2022 photo gallery Sep 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Brendan Morrison hiking Mt. McClausland, with Lake Valhalla in the background. Matthew Tangeman photo End of hiking season colors along the Skyline Divide. Evan Skoczenski photo Humans best friend escaping the cold and snow. Evan Skoczenski photo Jon Hansen riding at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Grant Gunderson photo Maximizing the summer daylight at Bellingham’s many beach spots. Evan Skoczenski photo Ilana Newman trail running on Goat Peak, North Cascades. Matthew Tangeman photo Sunset from Winchester Lookout as B.C. forest fire smoke moves in across the border. Dylan Luder photo The sun rises over a cloud-covered Lake Whatcom near Sudden Valley. Dave Summers photo Fall in full bloom in Leavenworth and along the Icicle River. Dave Summers photo Tom Ramier and Brad Lignoski high on the Upper Town Wall, Index, WA. Matthew Tangeman photo Dean Petty looks back on the beach in Tofino, B.C. Marcus Paladino photo Mr. G stands atop the summit of Carne Mountain surveying the Glacier Peak Wilderness and all its splendor. Dave Summers photo Scott Laughland mountain biking in Hakkuba, Japan. Grant Gunderson photo Pete Devries off of Vancouver Island. Marcus Paladino photo A group of friends and co-workers use every minute of sunlight to paddle out to Dot Island. Skye Schillhammer photo Olivine rock hopping at sunset as a near full moon and Mt. Adams loom in the distance. Audra Lee Mercille photo