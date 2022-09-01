Home Culture Fall 2022 photo gallery

Fall 2022 photo gallery

Brendan Morrison hiking Mt. McClausland, with Lake Valhalla in the background. Matthew Tangeman photo
End of hiking season colors along the Skyline Divide. Evan Skoczenski photo
Humans best friend escaping the cold and snow. Evan Skoczenski photo
Jon Hansen riding at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Grant Gunderson photo
Maximizing the summer daylight at Bellingham’s many beach spots. Evan Skoczenski photo
Ilana Newman trail running on Goat Peak, North Cascades. Matthew Tangeman photo
Sunset from Winchester Lookout as B.C. forest fire smoke moves in across the border. Dylan Luder photo
The sun rises over a cloud-covered Lake Whatcom near Sudden Valley. Dave Summers photo
Fall in full bloom in Leavenworth and along the Icicle River. Dave Summers photo
Tom Ramier and Brad Lignoski high on the Upper Town Wall, Index, WA. Matthew Tangeman photo
Dean Petty looks back on the beach in Tofino, B.C. Marcus Paladino photo
Mr. G stands atop the summit of Carne Mountain surveying the Glacier Peak Wilderness and all its splendor. Dave Summers photo
Scott Laughland mountain biking in Hakkuba, Japan. Grant Gunderson photo
Pete Devries off of Vancouver Island. Marcus Paladino photo
A group of friends and co-workers use every minute of sunlight to paddle out to Dot Island. Skye Schillhammer photo
Olivine rock hopping at sunset as a near full moon and Mt. Adams loom in the distance. Audra Lee Mercille photo

