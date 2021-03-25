Glacier eats

Restaurants in Glacier have adapted to pandemic-life

Whether it’s adding easy ordering and take-out options, reduced capacity inside dining, covered and heated outside spaces, the restaurants in Glacier – Graham’s Historical Restaurant, The Heliotrope, Wake ‘N Bakery and Chair 9 – have all adapted to ensure customers have great dining opportunities while remaining safe.

You Can’t Keep a Good Location Down!

The Heliotrope restaurant in downtown Glacier has filled a culinary gap after the departure of Milano’s to Fairhaven. Aaron, Jenn and Jackson Horwitz are offering limited sit-down service and unlimited takeout Thursdays through Monday. While the menu occasionally varies, the quality doesn’t – prawns are wild caught, the chicken is truly free-range, and the pork is natural and chemical-free. You’ll find these and other ingredients in such dishes as South African Bunny Chow (no Peter Rabbit here), pork or prawn Banh Mi sandwiches, Senegalese Yassa Poulet and other dishes partially inspired by a world circumnavigation tour that Aaron, Jenn and son Jackson undertook in 2018-19.

While the wine list is equally international in scope, the beer is downright local with the exception of one rice-based lager from Laos. Have one by the firepit in the covered patio. For now, Heliotrope is open Thursday through Monday, 1-7 p.m. Call 360/603-8589 or visit theheliotropeinglacier.com. x