Legendary Banked Slalom 2020 gallery

Photos by Oliver Lazenby and Louise Mugar

The Legendary Banked Slalom course was slightly shorter than last year, but prime conditions made it at least as much fun. If the course was different, it wasn’t enough to throw off Pro Women and Pro Men winners Audrey Hebert and Seth Westcott, who both snagged their second-in-a-row first place finished at the finals on February 9.

Local winners included Che Contreras of Bellingham, first in the Men Masters (30-39) and Rosanne Lauderdale of Glacier (Women MidGrands(45+).

Find the full results online at the Mt. Baker Ski Area’s website: mtbaker.us.