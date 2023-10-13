MBE hosts fundraiser for Northwest Avalanche Center in downtown Bellingham

Mount Baker Experience hosted a night of drinks, brats, and dozens of raffled gifts all going to benefit Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC), who work tirelessly to keep backcountry recreators safe and informed while out in the mountains.

Lift tickets from Mt. Baker Ski Area, gift cards to Glacier restaurants Graham’s and Gunners Tex-Mex, tickets to shows at Bellingham Symphony Orchestra and Mt. Baker Theatre, and many other items were raffled off to a few lucky winners.

Check out the gallery below to see those winners, and a guest appearance from MBE’s trusty mascot, Shuksan. X