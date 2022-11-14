Mount Baker Theatre shows 73rd annual Warren Miller film November 28

New Warren Miller film “Daybreaker” will be shown at Mount Baker Theatre Friday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22.50.

With multiple locations and storylines, it was shot similar to other Warren Miller films and will be shown all over North America.

“A killer storm cycle in the Monashees. Adaptive backcountry riding like you’ve never seen before. The ultimate grass skiing run. Alaska (twice),” the film press release describes it.

Filming took place in Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Canada, Greece and Switzerland. Some of athletes featured are Karl Fostvedt, Michelle Parker, Katie Burrell, Hana Beaman, Daron Rahlves, Cam Fitzpatrick and others.

The trailer for film can be found on Vimeo. More information and tickets can be found at bit.ly/3E2BHud.