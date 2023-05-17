Mt. Baker Highway section closed all summer for construction

Hikers and other outdoor recreationists should expect delays when traveling to the Mt. Baker area out of Bellingham this summer as the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced a summer-long project on Mt. Baker Highway.

A WSDOT contractor is replacing a Squalicum Creek fish barrier on State Route 542, between Britton and Noon roads, with a bridge this summer, the government agency announced in April. The contractor will close the project site following Memorial Day Weekend and provide a detour that could last up to 3.5 months.

WSDOT says the 150-foot, single-span bridge, which will replace a 6-foot by 6-foot box culvert, will improve habitat for native fish. Squalicum Creek primarily supports pink, chum and coho salmon as well as resident and cutthroat trout Project funding was $8.8 million before construction.

Travelers will be detoured around the work zone on county roads. Those heading eastbound on SR 542 will be directed to head north on Hannegan Road to East Smith Road to SR 542. Travelers heading westbound will take SR 542 to East Smith Road south on Hannegan Road back to SR 542/Sunset Drive.

Local roads within the detour area will be open. There will be additional closures at the intersections of Kelly and Hannegan roads, Van Wyck and Hannegan roads, and Van Wyck and Noon roads to deter travelers from bypassing the detour.

More information and updates can be found at bit.ly/42ZAKxA.