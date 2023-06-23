Mt. Baker Hill Climb registration open for September event

Registration for Whatcom County’s iconic Mt. Baker Hill Climb is open. As of June 22, 162 riders were registered in total for the social, recreational and competitive divisions.

The event is a 23-mile uphill road cycling ride from Glacier to Artist Point and held on Sunday, September 17 this year. Racers ascend nearly 4,500 feet on Mt. Baker Highway. Ages 13 and older are welcome.

Retired professional cyclist Phil Gaimon, raced for UCI World Tour teams Garmin–Sharp and Cannondale, retiring in 2016, will be competing in the race and feature it on his YouTube channel as he attempts to take the mountain’s Strava segment. Mount Baker Experience spoke with Gaimon on his race plans.

More information on the hill climb can be found at bakerhillclimb.com.