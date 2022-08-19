Baker passes see 20 percent increase

Mt. Baker Ski Area season passes and ticket prices have been released, and to locals might look steep.

Season passes for returning passholders, which go on sale September 7, are $1,030.32 after tax for adults. A full day adult lift ticket is $94. For new passholders, whose purchase window begins October 1 and goes until the sales cap is reached, passes are $1,123.20 this year.

CEO Gwyn Howat said in an August 2022 update that high diesel prices, increased wage costs and raised property insurance were some of the many factors in determining the 2022/23 season’s pricing.

The added factors have increased season pass prices by 20 percent and lift tickets by 14 percent.

Last year, season passes were $849.96 for returners and $936.36 for open, while daily lift tickets were $82.50 after tax for adults.

“We don’t take it lightly that these prices have an impact on you,” Howat said in the video.

To compare with other, neighboring mountains, Stevens Pass and Crystal Mountain will run on reservations again this season. The Epic Pass, which offers access to Stevens, Vail, Breckenridge, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb and others, is currently $859, but will go up September 5. At Crystal, the anytime legend pass, which offers access to the mountain anytime, is $1,942.92 after tax for adults 23 years old and older and $1,316.52 for young adults.

The Ikon Pass, which offers unlimited access to 14 mountains and up to seven days at 35 destinations, is $1,179.

Howat said diesel prices have nearly double in the last year and, in the last couple of years, the ski resorts employee wages have increased by $1 million made pricing for the upcoming season more challenging than years past.

“We’re using your hard earned money to help keep Baker fun … support our employees, help prepare for the future and make sure that this place remains viable so that we all can continue to enjoy it for years to come,” Howat said.

Mt. Baker is celebrating its 70th year as an independent ski area this season. The purchase window for Baker returning passholders closes September 28.