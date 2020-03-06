New splitboard gear and much more at Splitfest March 13-15

Need a partner for getting out in the backcountry? Want to check out the latest gear for backcountry snowboarding?

The 11th annual Baker Splitfest, March 13-15 at Chair 9, can help with all that and more. The annual event is likely the biggest gathering of splitboarders in the world. It started 11 years ago with about 50 people and last year, about 400 participated in the raffle, said Splitfest organizer Bob Rodgers.

The event includes demos, avalanche discussion, meet-ups for potential touring partners, clinics, dinner, drinks, live music and a raffle and silent auction to benefit the Northwest Avalanche Center.

For those looking to get into backcountry snowboarding, it’s easier than ever, Rodgers said. “The gear has gotten much better. It’s a lot more like riding a solid board,” he said. “Manufacturers are building really good boards now.”

Seven different board companies will be there, ranging from big brands like Burton to small companies like Chimera and Pallas.

“It’ll be a great way to look at a lot of different board manufacturers,” Rodgers said. “A lot of times they’ll bring next seasons boards for people to look at.”

Learn more at splitfest.com.