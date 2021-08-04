North Cascades Bluegrass Festival returns with 3 full days of music Labor Day weekend

The North Cascades Bluegrass Festival will have live music Friday thru Sunday Labor Day weekend at the Deming Log Show Grounds. The festival is expanding this year with Bluegrass tunes playing for three full days, from September 3 to September 5.

Organizer Dan Tepper put it simply, “It’s a bluegrass music festival featuring national, regional and local acts.”

Two-time Grammy-nominated band The Special Consensus, The Gina Furtado Project with International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) nominations for banjo player of the year and The Kody Norris Show will feature on the main stage along with regional favorites Runaway Train and the Lonesome Town Painters. Headliner Rebekah Long from Nashville, Tennessee, will join local band Roosevelt Road for a gospel set on Sunday morning.

On-site camping will be available on the grounds for a full week starting Tuesday, August 31 through Tuesday, September 7.

The festival will have 19 different music workshops where members of the performing bands discus their musical instruments. On Sunday, there is an Open Mic night for budding performers to play in front of an appreciative audience.

Don’t forget about the beer and cider garden as well as food and craft vendors who will be selling all weekend long.

The North Cascades Bluegrass Festival is a production of the Whatcom Parks and Recreation Foundation (WPRF), a 501c3 nonprofit. WRPF uses all proceeds from the festival to further its mission of supporting and promoting parks, trails and recreational opportunities in Whatcom County.

Tepper said it’s a great place to spend a Labor Day weekend for anyone looking for a low-key bluegrass music festival to enjoy with friends.

For more information and to get tickets, visit the website at ncbf.fun.