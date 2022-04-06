Northwest Tune-Up to celebrate Bellingham’s mountain bike, beer and music culture

Featuring musical guests Reggie Watts, Wolf Parade, PJ Morton, The Dip and more

The Northwest Tune-Up announced its inaugural festival will be July 8-10, with events taking place in Bellingham’s waterfront district and on Galbraith Mountain. Early bird tickets are on sale now for the three-day celebration of Bellingham’s mountain bike, beer and music scene.

At the downtown hub, the festival will have races, demos, libations and live music on two stages, while Galbraith will host the on-hill demos and races. Musical guests include Reggie Watts, Wolf Parade performing Apologies to Queen Mary, PJ Morton, The Dip and more, according to the April 1 announcement.

“A decade ago, Brandon Watts and I started the dream of showcasing our amazing bike community and the trails that drew both of us to Bellingham,” said Eric Brown, NW Tune-Up co-creator and Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition executive director, in the announcement. “We’re also passionate about craft beer and music, so we’re thrilled to have an all-star team from the beer, bike, and music industry bringing the NW Tune-Up to Bellingham.”

The announcement says the festival will be action-packed and family-friendly, with events for all ages. There will be morning yoga sessions on the waterfront, bike races at the pump track and Galbraith during the day, and evenings filled with music and local brews.

NW Tune-Up has partnered with the Port of Bellingham and is dedicated to providing a lasting impact through recreational opportunities and a revitalized infrastructure that contributes to the region’s legacy, the announcement says.

“The Port of Bellingham is excited to be working in partnership with the NW Tune-Up. This signature event will contribute to the economic growth of our region,” said Rob Fix, Port of Bellingham executive director. “It will also be an opportunity not just for mountain bikers but our whole community to truly experience what the Waterfront District has to offer today, and into the future.”

For more information or to buy tickets, visit nwtuneup.com.