NW Tune-Up Livens Downtown Bellingham

Words and photos by Jasmine Long

A warm breeze and a cold beer on a hot summer day in the Northwest give us pleasant memories to hold through our cold dark winters. Enjoying these pleasures amongst friends and live music is just the cherry on top. Northwest Tune-Up gave everyone in attendance a little something to look back on with a smile and much to look forward to in the coming years.

This little festival has big aspirations and every indication of growing better and better year over year. From bluegrass to EDM, Sunday’s sets had a beautiful fluidity that could be felt throughout downtown. Onlookers gathered atop the overpass, every set, from diapers to gray hair – everyone dancing.

Talking to attendees and organizers, everyone was stoked. Tune-Up has tangible grassroots, homey charisma oozing through its atmosphere. With big names like STRFKR on stage and the intimacy of a smaller festival, getting up front to see your favorite musician isn’t a struggle.

Long gone is the need to commute to The Gorge or British Columbia to have an immersive festival experience, we’ve got it right here, without the traffic and stressful hours waiting to get through security. As the sun set on the final day, painting the sky pastel pink, young bikers flew through the pump track. With the massive mural painting beside the stage, you can feel something special blooming in Bellingham. X