Paddling film fest coming to Bellingham on April 3

The Paddling Film Festival World Tour is coming to Bellingham for the second year in a row, bringing about 25 films to Bellingham Technical College on April 3. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and films start at 7 p.m.

The festival, launched in 2006 by Rapid Media, shows films in more than 135 cities around the world every year. Films feature a variety of paddling genres aiming to inspire festivalgoers to get out and explore their local rivers, lakes and oceans.

Bellingham-based guide service Moondance Sea Kayak Adventures brought the show to Bellingham last year and is hosting the show again. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and available on Moondance’s website: moondancekayak.com.