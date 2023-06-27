Road to Artist Point cleared for summer

Mt. Baker Highway opens to Artist Point tomorrow morning.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced June 27 crews had finished four weeks of snow clearing on State Route 542 above Heather Meadows to Artist Point and that the road would reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 28. The popular destination for hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts typically opens late-June or early-July.

More than 650 vehicles a day travel to Artist Point when the highway is open, according to WSDOT.

“Huge shout out to our crews, who’ve been working hard since just after Memorial Day to get the road ready for reopening,” WSDOT wrote.

Artist Point offers spectacular 360-degree views of Mt. Baker, Mt. Shuksan and the rest of the Cascades, making it a great place for a day trip.