Road to Artist Point cleared for summer

Mount Baker Highway is now open to Artist Point.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced July 11 on Twitter that crews had finished six weeks of snow clearing on State Route 542 above Heather Meadows to Artist Point. The popular destination for hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts typically opens late-June or early July.

“Big thanks to our team for getting it open after what was a long, cold, wet winter,” WSDOT wrote.

Artist Point offers spectacular 360-degree views of Mt. Baker, Mt. Shuksan and the rest of the Cascades, making it a great place for a day trip.