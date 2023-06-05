Skagit Tours return in North Cascades National Park

Seattle City Light and North Cascades Institute have partnered to bring back the Skagit Tours program this year.

For up to $45, tourists can take boat tours of Diablo Lake in North Cascades National Park and view the Skagit River Hydroelectric Project while hearing about its over 100-year history of bringing electric power to the city of Seattle. The tours also offer views of glacier-clad peaks, hidden waterfalls and possible wildlife, according to a Seattle City Light press release.

Tours will run Thursday through Monday from June 29 to September 4. Diablo Lake and lunch tours, which include a lunch at the North Cascades Environmental Learning Center, are $45 for adults (13-61), $42 for seniors (62+), $22 for youth (3-12) and children under 3 years old are free.

Diablo Lake afternoon tours will also be available Friday through Sunday from June 30 to September 3, while morning tours will be available Saturdays and Sundays from September 9 to October 1. Prices are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors, $15 for youth and free for children under 3.

More information can be found at skagittours.org.