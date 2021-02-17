Ski to Sea canceled for second year in a row

GoFundMe campaign already halfway to goal

After reviewing the options to host the popular Ski to Sea race during the pandemic, Whatcom Events board of directors officially canceled the event this year. Race fees for the multi-sport team relay, which was also canceled last year due to Covid-19, costing Whatcom Events $65,000, will be deferred to 2022, according to a February 12 announcement from the board of directors.

“This decision was not made lightly,” the announcement says. “It is based upon a host of considerations, including the inability to stage a race that would allow all of us to experience the personal comradery that is at the core of the event. The importance of this factor was highlighted by the results of our survey, which included an answer from more than half of the 263 respondents that they were unlikely or very unlikely to form a team under the current circumstances.”

The board said a bad turnout could threaten nonprofit Whatcom Events’ financial ability to run the race. It thanked the city of Bellingham, Whatcom County and the Whatcom County Health Department for their continued support and asked people to donate to the race’s GoFundMe page, bit.ly/3dkdkfS. This is the first time Whatcom Events has asked for support from the community.

The GoFundMe campaign, created this weekend, is already halfway to its goal of $10,000.