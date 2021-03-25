Spring 2021 gear guide

By Pat Grubb

Nutcase vio MIPS led helmet

360-degree lighting provides visibility for the rider and motorists with a 3-hour run time. Adjustable spin dial for fit, magnetic buckle and removable visor, the helmet features two layers of foam for ultimate protection. $1 nutcasehelmets.com

TIGR Mini u-lock

The original TiGr® mini with reinforced mounting clip. Strong, lightweight, easy to use, easy to carry bike lock. Shackle made from thief-resistant titanium, the light-weight, super-strong alloy used in fighter aircraft. $115. tigrlock.com

Trail 2650 Campo by Danner

Gaiter-compatible, the Trail 2650 Campo hits the trail running with quick-drying, breathable mesh lining, cushioned footbed on top of a Vibram460 outsole for superior grip on both wet and dry surfaces. $140. danner.com

Mono Material Insulator

Just the thing for unpredictable spring & summer Weather, men’s and women’s. 100% recycled, double-weave, stitch-free. $200 hellyhansen.com

Verglas Infinity Shell Jacket’

This jacket features new waterproof/breathable technology achieved without the use of chemicals. Includes RECCO reflector for safety, men’s and women’s. $700 hellyhansen.com