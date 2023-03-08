Home MBE Articles Adventure Spring 2023 photo gallery

Spring 2023 photo gallery

KC Deane mountain biking in a Bellingham forest. Grant Gunderson photo, from cover
Sunset, fire, sand and surf frame a perfect evening south of Ozette on the coast of Washington. Jason Griffith photo
Jason Schilling and Tyler Smallwood prepare an early dinner below the watchful gaze of Forbidden Peak. Jason Griffith photo
Pete Devries surfs at sunset in Cox Bay, Tofino, B.C. Marcus Paladino photo
Gavin Gladsjo avoids a Devils club-covered forest near Darrington. Skye Schillhammer photo
Kim Griffith, Eli and Jenny Baker cross the Ozette River on day three of a hike from Shi Shi Beach to Lake Ozette. The river is only passable at low tide. Jason Griffith photo
Pete Devries pumping surf just before dark on Vancouver Island. Marcus Paladino photo
Olivine and Felix celebrate spring with an Easter egg hunt in the tulips. Audra Lee Mercile photo
Lucas Cummings rappels into Snot Couloir on a storm day. He got off the rope moments later. Albert England photo
The view from Skyline Divide near Glacier, Washington. Skye Schillhammer photo
Bradley Briggs and other climbers on the upper North Ridge of Mt. Baker. Matthew Tangeman photo
Is there any better reward for getting to a high lake other than a crisp skinny dip? Skye Schillhammer photo
Sunrise from Mt. Rainier; started hiking at 10 p.m. and reached the summit just after 6 a.m., ran back to the car smiling. David Summers photo
Two best friends having the time of their lives heading into Boulder Lake near Darrington, Washington. Skye Schillhammer photo
Kristen McKenzie breaks through dismal fog on Mt. Pickett, Orcas Island. Brad Walton photo
Sleeping at a trailhead near Glacier, Washington. Skye Schillhammer photo
A curious brown bear cheekily peeks out to get a glimpse before moving his way up the meadow near Darrington, Washington. Skye Schillhammer photo
KC Deane riding the Goose Creek trail in McCall, Idaho. Grant Gunderson photo
Green surf anemone thrives amongst the waves and rocks of Hole-in-the-Wall, north of La Push. Jason Griffith photo
Two Alaska yellow cedars near the upper Nooksack River, some of the largest you’ll find in Washington. Jason Griffith photo
Jere Burrell looks up at the bootpack to Table Mountain. Albert England photo
The Milky Way shines bright over Sauk Mountain.
Nick Danielson photo, from parting shot

