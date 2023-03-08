Home MBE Articles Adventure Spring 2023 photo gallery MBE ArticlesAdventureCultureFeatured storiesMBE Spring 2023PeoplePhotographyUncategorized Spring 2023 photo gallery Mar 8, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp KC Deane mountain biking in a Bellingham forest. Grant Gunderson photo, from cover Sunset, fire, sand and surf frame a perfect evening south of Ozette on the coast of Washington. Jason Griffith photo Jason Schilling and Tyler Smallwood prepare an early dinner below the watchful gaze of Forbidden Peak. Jason Griffith photo Pete Devries surfs at sunset in Cox Bay, Tofino, B.C. Marcus Paladino photo Gavin Gladsjo avoids a Devils club-covered forest near Darrington. Skye Schillhammer photo Kim Griffith, Eli and Jenny Baker cross the Ozette River on day three of a hike from Shi Shi Beach to Lake Ozette. The river is only passable at low tide. Jason Griffith photo Pete Devries pumping surf just before dark on Vancouver Island. Marcus Paladino photo Olivine and Felix celebrate spring with an Easter egg hunt in the tulips. Audra Lee Mercile photo Lucas Cummings rappels into Snot Couloir on a storm day. He got off the rope moments later. Albert England photo The view from Skyline Divide near Glacier, Washington. Skye Schillhammer photo Bradley Briggs and other climbers on the upper North Ridge of Mt. Baker. Matthew Tangeman photo Is there any better reward for getting to a high lake other than a crisp skinny dip? Skye Schillhammer photo Sunrise from Mt. Rainier; started hiking at 10 p.m. and reached the summit just after 6 a.m., ran back to the car smiling. David Summers photo Two best friends having the time of their lives heading into Boulder Lake near Darrington, Washington. Skye Schillhammer photo Kristen McKenzie breaks through dismal fog on Mt. Pickett, Orcas Island. Brad Walton photo Sleeping at a trailhead near Glacier, Washington. Skye Schillhammer photo A curious brown bear cheekily peeks out to get a glimpse before moving his way up the meadow near Darrington, Washington. Skye Schillhammer photo KC Deane riding the Goose Creek trail in McCall, Idaho. Grant Gunderson photo Green surf anemone thrives amongst the waves and rocks of Hole-in-the-Wall, north of La Push. Jason Griffith photo Two Alaska yellow cedars near the upper Nooksack River, some of the largest you’ll find in Washington. Jason Griffith photo Jere Burrell looks up at the bootpack to Table Mountain. Albert England photo The Milky Way shines bright over Sauk Mountain.Nick Danielson photo, from parting shot