State public lands agencies extend closures until May 4

In accordance with Governor Jay Inslee extending the state’s stay-at-home order, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Washington State Parks and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that state lands will be closed through May 4.

The extension applies to boat launches, water access sites, wildlife areas, day-use recreation areas and all camping on state lands, the state agencies said in a joint press release.

“The decision to extend the closure of public lands was an extremely difficult one. I share the sense of disconnection and loss that we are all feeling by not being able to be out in nature,” said Hilary Franz, commissioner of public lands, in a press release. “Our trails, campgrounds and outdoor spaces are core to who we are in Washington, but this temporary sacrifice is necessary to turn the tide and protect our loved ones and neighbors. We have the responsibility to do what we must to save as many lives as possible.”

The department of fish and wildlife anticipates sharing additional announcements today at wdfw.wa.org, the press release said.

Campers who have state parks reservations through May 4 will be notified and offered a full refund.